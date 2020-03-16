Live Now
Motorcycle rider dies after crash with bike, truck

Three people were injured and sent to the hospital

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcycle rider died Sunday after colliding with a bicyclist and a pickup truck outside Battle Ground Lake State Park, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency repsonders got the call for help shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Medics responded to the 26200-block of NE 182nd Avenue where they found an injured motorcycle rider, bicyclist, and the driver of the pickup.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man had been riding his bicycle north up NE 182nd when he hit part of a tree and fell partially into a traffic lane.

A group of five motorcyclists had been riding behind the bicycle. The collision happened when a motorcycle rider swerved out of the way to avoid the fallen cycler—60-year-old Keith Kawazoe. The second motorcycle rider in the group, identified as Neal Karlsen, was unable to avoid the man and collided with him. Karlsen lost control of his motorcycle and veered into southbound traffic, where he was then hit by an oncoming pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Brynna Childress.

Karlsen was taken to a hospital via Lifeflight helicopter, however, he did not survive the injuries from the crash and died later Sunday evening.

Both Kawazoe and Childress were taken to nearby hospitals with what the sheriff’s office said were “unspecified injuries.”

Authorities said they do not believe speeding or impairment were factors in the crash, and they have not made any arrests related to the fatal incident. The crash is being investigated by the CCSO Traffic Unit.

