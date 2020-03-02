Motorcycle rider dies in Hillsboro crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hillsboro police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday evening after a motorcycle rider crashed into both a tree and utility pole.

The motorcycle driver was found dead at the scene, said police, but authorities are not identifying that person until the family can be notified. Police believe that the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash and that speed may have been a contributing factor.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team shut down a portion of NE 15th Ave between NE Griffin Oaks St and NE Jones Farm Parkway for their investigation. Hillsboro police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact their non-emergency line.