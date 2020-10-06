Motorcyclist, 26, dies in crash on Scholls Ferry Road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old motorcyclist died in a late Sunday night crash, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Kyle Andrew Mohr died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of SW Scholls Ferry Road and SW Sheridan Court, authorities said. Details about the crash are few, although the sheriff’s office said the “severity of the crash” prompted their Vehicular Crash Team to begin the investigation shortly after 11 p.m. that night.

Deputies said they “located a single rider down in the roadway” when they arrived, the sheriff’s office said. But they did not indicate if there was another motorist involved.