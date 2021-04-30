Motorcyclist, 66, dies in head-on Marion County crash

Wayne Laird of Scio died at the scene

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

A 66-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a Honda on Turner Road in Marion County, April 30, 2021 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 66-year-old motorcyclist died in a head-on crash with a Honda that crossed the line in Marion County early Friday afternoon.

The crash on Turner Road SE near Ahrens Road happened around 12:30 p.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Early indications are a Honda Accord went into the oncoming lane and hit the motorcyclist.

Wayne Laird of Scio died at the scene, authorities said.

The Honda driver was not hurt and stayed at the scene. Authorities have not released the driver’s name at this time.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues. No one has been arrested.

