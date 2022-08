PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Stayton motorcyclist died in a crash in Polk County Sunday on Hwy 223, the Oregon State Police said.

Benjamin Gifford was driving a Honda Goldwing when he left the road while negotiating a curve near Pedee. The 72-year-old was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Highway 223 was closed for more than 3 hours during the investigation.

No further information is available.