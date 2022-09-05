PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries Saturday after colliding with a minivan on Highway 26 in Clackamas County, according to officials.

Oregon State Police said 24-year-old Mitchell Rogers of Sandy was driving a Yamaha motorcycle west on Highway 26, while 65-year-old Ronald Young of Portland was heading south in a Dodge Caravan. When Young reportedly tried to cross the highway on Stone Road, police say he collided with Rogers.

Rogers was airlifted with life-threatening injuries. Young was reportedly not injured in the crash.

Police said they are investigating excessive speed and impairment as possible factors in the crash.

OSP noted a third, uninvolved driver was stopped at the scene and arrested for DUII.

The collision closed Highway 26 for nearly 7 hours.