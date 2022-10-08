PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash between a motorcyclist and 2 cars at a Salem intersection left the motorcyclist critically hurt early Saturday night, police told KOIN 6 News.

Around 7 p.m. the crash at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE sent one of the cars into the parking lot of a convenience store. That car also hit the doors and side of the building.

Officers and paramedics rushed to the scene. Authorities said the motorcyclist was critically hurt and was taken to a hospital for treatment. It’s not known at this time the conditions of the others involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials said there will not likely be any more information available for at least a day.