PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was critically hurt Saturday afternoon after a collision with a car in Southeast Portland.

The crash on SE Holgate and 97th happened around 12:35 p.m., police said. It’s not clear what led up to the crash at this time. The motorcyclist was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The other driver remained at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.