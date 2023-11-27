PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in Tualatin, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision happened near Southwest 65th Avenue and Southwest Prosperity Park Road.

Authorities say that, in addition to the driver, there were two children on the school bus. No injuries to students were reported.

The Tualatin Community Emergency Response Team responded to the scene and the crash is currently under investigation. The roads will be closed for several hours, according to WCSO.

This is a developing story.