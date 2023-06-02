PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died Thursday night in Brush Prairie after being struck by a car, authorities said.

Just before 9:30 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a crash on Northeast 172nd Avenue near Northeast 131st Street where responding deputies said they found a man in a Volkswagen sedan in serious condition.

Deputies said the man had to be extricated from the vehicle, and he was taken to a local hospital.

Then a search began for the other person involved in the crash, a motorcyclist who officials said could not be immediately found.

Upon searching the surrounding area, authorities said the motorcyclist was found dead in the brush nearby.

Investigators said that they believe the motorcyclist was traveling south on 172nd Avenue when he was struck by the Volkswagen who was attempting to pass another vehicle. The Volkswagen then ran into a power pole.

According to authorities, alcohol and speed may have been factors in the collision.

No other information is available at this time.