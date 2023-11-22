Officials say it's the 12th traffic fatality of the year in Gresham.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Gresham involving a motorcycle and a minivan on Wednesday night, police said.

According to police, the crash occurred in the 17600 block of SE Division St. just before 7 p.m. Investigators say that the motorcyclist died as a result of the crash, while the driver of the minivan is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities are also looking into whether speed and other factors contributed to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not already spoken with an officer is asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719.