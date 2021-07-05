Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car on Highway 26

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcycle rider succumbed to their injuries after a serious crash on Highway 26.

According to the Oregon State Police, authorities responded to reports of a crash on Highway 26 at the intersection of Firwood Road just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. When they reached the scene, they discovered an eastbound motorcycle had collided with a Nissan Rogue, driven by 49-year-old Lois Sirianni, that was entering the highway from Firwood Road.

Sadly, the motorcycle rider was fatally injured and was declared dead at the scene. Sirianni walked away unhurt.

Officials say the motorcycle was going at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred. No other details have been released at this time.