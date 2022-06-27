PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A collision between a motorcycle and a car on Highway 99 East in Milwaukie left a man dead on Sunday night, authorities said.

The crash reportedly happened near SE Jennings Avenue around 9:23 p.m. Sunday. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded.

According to OSP, 57-year-old James Sheehan was traveling northbound on a Harley-Davidson when he hit 76-year-old David Norby in a Mazda MZ3. Norby was reportedly turning left across traffic when the vehicles collided.

Police said Sheehan died in the crash, while Norby was not injured.