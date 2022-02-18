Motorcyclist dies after crash in Montavilla, details unclear

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist has died from his injuries after crashing Wednesday morning in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood, police said.

Police responded to a report of a crash at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at Northeast Glisan Street and 87th Avenue. When they arrived, police said they found a man with severe injuries from crashing a motorcycle and he was taken to the hospital.

The rider, identified Friday as 43-year-old David Wickham, did not survive his injuries, police said.

Authorities did not state whether any other vehicles were involved, and the events leading up to the crash remain unclear.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, this is the city’s 12th deadly crash of 2022 and the second motorcycle crash in February.

Portland police are asking anyone with information to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference Case No. 22-43982, or call (503)823-2103.