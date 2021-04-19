Motorcyclist dies after crash in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and car occurred overnight.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, police responded to reports of a crash 6200 block of North Marine Drive. Once there, they learned a motorcycle had crashed into a car.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

At the time of the crash, police say about 350 people were reportedly in the area for an illegal street racing event.

The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team is now investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call 503.823.3333 and reference case #21-104706.