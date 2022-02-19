Motorcyclist dies after crash with SUV driver on Hwy 211

'Improperly executed' left turn being investigated as factor, OSP says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died after colliding with the driver of a Honda CRV Friday on Highway 211 in Clackamas County, police said.

The Oregon State Police said the crash happened around 12:33 p.m. when 69-year-old Bonnie Pickner was driving the Honda south and tried to make a left turn onto Southeast Eagle Creek Road.

Witnesses told OSP 51-year-old Jade Dominic Pruitt was headed north on the highway on a Harley Davidson and hit the Honda.

Pruitt was fatally injured from the crash and pronounced dead.

OSP said investigators are considering whether Pickner’s left turn was “improperly executed.”

Hwy 211 was closed for two hours while police investigated the crash scene.