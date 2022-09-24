PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a delivery van in Salem.

Salem Police responded Friday afternoon to a reported crash on Liberty Road.

Witnesses to the incident say that a motorcyclist was traveling on Browning Avenue when it ran into a service delivery van that was turning onto Liberty Road.

Reportedly, witnesses saw the motorcycle’s acceleration while going into the intersection. The driver was unable to keep the motorcycle upright and fell over, sliding a distance and then hitting the van.

The motorcyclist, Frederick Lee McKinney, 35, was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to a local hospital where he passed away.

The van’s driver was unharmed.