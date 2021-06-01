Motorcyclist dies after Memorial Day crash in Marion County

Deputies at the scene of a motorcycle vs. pickup crash in northern Marion County, May 31, 2021. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say the motorcyclist appeared to have been drinking and speeding

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died at a hospital after being seriously injured in a Monday evening crash in northern Marion County, deputies said.

Emergency workers responded to the crash scene on NE Arbor Grove Road at NE St. Paul Highway at about 6 p.m.

Investigators said a Honda motorcycle was traveling east on St. Paul Highway when it collided with a Toyota Tacoma going north on Arbor Grove Road. Speed and alcohol use by the motorcyclist contributed to the crash, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Adrian Lazaro Rocha of Hubbard — was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries and died later that night.

Sgt. Don Parise of the Traffic Safety Team said, “Over Memorial Day weekend our deputies made several stops of drivers going over 100 miles per hour and received reports of over 20 different crashes throughout Marion County. It only takes a few seconds to change the lives of an entire family forever. Please remind your friends and family to slow down and drive responsibly.”