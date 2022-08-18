PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died after striking two vehicles in Vancouver on Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened at around 5:43 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 14 near 164th Avenue.

Police say 26-year-old Conner Harvey of Washougal was driving east between two lanes on a motorcycle when he struck a Toyota Tacoma trying to switch lanes. This caused Harvey to hit a second vehicle before his motorcycle came to a stop on the left shoulder of the highway.

Harvey was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the other two drivers were not reported injured.

WSP determined splitting lanes and speed led to the crash.