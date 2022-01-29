Motorcyclist dies after veering off Highway 99E near Woodburn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died Friday afternoon near Woodburn after he veered off Highway 99E and hit a telephone pole guidewire, police said.

Troopers responded to the crash around 1:25 p.m. Friday on Hwy 99E near milepost 34. According to the Oregon State Police, 54-year-old David Johnson was driving southbound on his Kawasaki motorcycle when he drove off the road and hit a telephone pole guidewire at high speed.

OSP said the collision caused Johnson’s motorcycle to combust, and Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hwy 99E was closed for three hours.