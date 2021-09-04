Motorcyclist dies in crash in Salem neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died after crashing Saturday evening in a Salem residential area, the Salem Police Department said.
Police responded to a crash around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fairway Avenue and Lexington Circle Southeast.
The first officer on the scene attempted to save 41-year-old David Lewallen before paramedics arrived, SPD said, but he was declared dead.
According to SPD, a crash investigation indicated Lewallen was driving south when he lost control around a curve and hit multiple objects.
Lewallen was the only one involved in the crash, police said.