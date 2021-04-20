Motorcyclist dies in crash near Forest Grove

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Tuesday in between Forest Grove and Cornelius.

Officers from the Forest Grove Police Department along with deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Pacific Avenue and Highway 47 just after 5 a.m. According to investigators, a car was heading southbound on Quince Street and turned left on Pacific Avenue to go eastbound. As the driver turned left, a motorcycle heading northbound on Highway 47 crashed into the car.

The motorcyclist died at the scene shortly after emergency crews arrived, according to FGP.

Police said neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police did not provide the status of the driver who survived the crash.