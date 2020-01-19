Motorcyclist dies in crash near Roseway neighborhood

The victim's identity has not been released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died after a motorcycle collided with a car in Northeast Portland, said police.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday evening between the Roseway and Rose City Park neighborhoods. Portland police officers were called out to NE Sandy Boulevard and NE 65th Avenue and arrived to find the motorcyclist severely injured.

The rider was treated at the scene by emergency repsonders and immediately taken to a nearby hospital, however, despite life-saving efforts by medical staff, he was later pronounced dead. Police said they are not releasing his identity at this time.

The driver in the car was uninjured from the crash, and authorities said that person cooperated with the investigation.

The intersection was closed as teams from the Traffic Division and the Forensic Evidence Division conducted an investigation.

This is a developing story.