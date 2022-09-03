A motorcyclist died in this crash off NE Lucia Falls Road in Clark County, September 3, 2022 (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist, apparently unable to handle a curve on a Clark County road, died in a crash late Saturday afternoon, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Witnesses told police they saw the motorcyclist heading east just before 6 p.m. near the 17800 block of NE Lucia Falls Road at a speed faster than 40 mph. The Yamaha FZ6 left the road, killing the driver at the scene.

The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released. Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.