Motorcyclist dies in crash with F-150 on SE McLoughlin

Crashes

by: Sam Campbell

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died after hitting the back of a pickup truck just after midnight Friday in Clackamas County, the Oregon State Police said.

The crash happened around 12:29 a.m. near the corner of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Boardman Ave.

According to OSP, 34-year-old Norman Steach was driving a green and black Kawasaki motorcycle when he rear-ended a Ford F-150 driven by 44-year-old Benjamin Partain.

Steach was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. OSP said Steach driving at high speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

The roadway was closed for three hours while crash investigators examined the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
February 04 2022 06:30 pm