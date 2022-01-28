Motorcyclist dies in crash with F-150 on SE McLoughlin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died after hitting the back of a pickup truck just after midnight Friday in Clackamas County, the Oregon State Police said.

The crash happened around 12:29 a.m. near the corner of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Boardman Ave.

According to OSP, 34-year-old Norman Steach was driving a green and black Kawasaki motorcycle when he rear-ended a Ford F-150 driven by 44-year-old Benjamin Partain.

Steach was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. OSP said Steach driving at high speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

The roadway was closed for three hours while crash investigators examined the scene.