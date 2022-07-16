PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 28-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash with the driver of a Toyota Highlander Friday night in Hazel Dell, officials said.

The motorcyclist, identified as Avery Marshall of Vancouver, was headed east on Northeast 99th Street when a driver tried to turn onto the road from NE 21st Place and they collided, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and medical personnel were called to the intersection where they found Marshall and his Yamaha YZFR motorcycle down in the roadway. Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Highlander was released from the scene after cooperating with authorities, CCSO said.

Deputies said excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash.