Motorcyclist dies in overnight crash in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died in a crash overnight Saturday on I-5 S in Southwest Portland, police said.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Portland police responded to a report of a crash on I-5 S just north of the Southwest Brier Place overpass.

When they arrived, police said they found a wrecked motorcycle and its driver dead. No other injuries were reported, and the motorcyclist was not publicly identified.

Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team investigated the crash and closed the highway south of the Marquam Bridge.

Authorities are still looking for more details about the crash. They asked anyone with information to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference Case No. 22-33462, or call 503.823.2103.