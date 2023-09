A motorcyclist died in a collision with a car at SE 140th and Powell in Portland, September 3, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died in a collision with a car in Southeast Portland Sunday afternoon, police said.

Details of the crash are limited at this time. But the motorcyclist and car collided around 5:10 p.m. near SE 140th and Powell. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact PPB and reference case 23-232132.

No further information is available.