A motorcyclist died in a crash on SW Rood Bridge Road in Hillsboro, June 19, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on SW Rood Bridge Road in Hillsboro, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

The motorcyclist was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

No further details are available at this time.