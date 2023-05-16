PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died in a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that occurred overnight in the Central Eastside neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau said.

The crash happened just before 1:40 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast Water Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street. Police said the motorcyclist was already deceased when they arrived at the scene.

The Major Crash Team is handling the investigation which has shut down Southeast Water Avenue from Southeast Yamhill Street to Southeast Morrison Street.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-127580.

This marks the 20th deadly crash in Portland in 2023, according to police.