PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A head-on crash in McMinnville between a motorcyclist and a Mazda in the early hours of Saturday left one person very seriously hurt and a DUII investigation into both drivers.

Investigators said motorcyclist Jacob Stetzel, 32, was likely speeding around the bend near Star Mill Road when he struck the front of of an oncoming Mazda on 2nd Street around 3:45 a.m. The crash sent the McMinnville resident flying about 70 feet through the air before skidding about 17 feet once he hit the ground.

He was taken by Life Flight to a Portland hospital for treatment of very serious injuries, officials said. Once he was at the hospital, investigators used a search warrant for a blood sample to determine if he was driving under the influence. The results of that test have not yet been released.

The driver of the Mazda, 27-year-old Jonathan Spence, was later arrested for DUII. A breath sample he provided at the Yamhill County Jail showed his blood alcohol content was .03%. Spence was given a citation to appear in court and was released.

Neither Spence nor his 31-year-old passenger were injured, officials said.

The crash happened about a block about from the McMinnville Police Department.