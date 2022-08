PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was critically hurt late Saturday night after being thrown from the motorcycle after crashing into a guardrail.

The crash happened in the area of NE Risto and Pietila roads around 11:30 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency responders rushed the rider to a nearby hospital for tretament. No other information is available at this time.

The sheriff’s office is still looking into the cause of the crash.