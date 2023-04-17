PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The motorcyclist killed in a crash with a TriMet bus in Portland’s Cully neighborhood Friday evening has been publicly identified.

In a release on Monday, Portland police named Jonathan Gilkey, 41, as the motorcyclist. He died at the scene before officials arrived.

The crash happened on Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Northeast 52nd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the bus driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The driver and individuals riding the bus were not injured.

The initial investigation closed Northeast Columbia Boulevard from Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast 60th Avenue.