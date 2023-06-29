VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning after traveling approximately 30 miles per hour over the speed limit, according to Vancouver police.

Officials say the crash investigation is ongoing.

Authorities responded to the collision between a truck and a motorcycle in the 10400 block of NE Fourth Plain Blvd. just before 7 a.m. According to investigators, the motorcyclist was traveling west on NE Fourth Plain while the Ford F-150 truck was driving east on the road. The driver of the truck was turning left into a parking lot and did not see the motorcyclist before beginning to turn, police said.

The motorcyclist hit the front passenger side of the truck and was declared dead at the scene, according to police. Excessive speed was a causing factor in the crash.

The driver of the truck cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired, according to authorities.