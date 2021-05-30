Motorcyclist killed, another injured in I-5 crash in Ridgefield

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A La Center woman was killed after being struck by a car while riding her motorcycle in Ridgefield late Saturday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The woman, along with another motorcyclist, was riding northbound on Interstate 5 around 11 p.m. when the two approached a slower-moving vehicle and both lost control. One motorcyclist crashed into the back of the car and then rolled into the right shoulder. The other rider, later identified as Leslie M. Eckman, came to rest in the left lane after crashing into the car and was then struck by a separate vehicle traveling on the freeway.

Eckman, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

WSP said both riders were wearing helmets.

The motorcyclist who survived was taken to a nearby hospital where is condition is unknown. WSP said charges against the surviving rider, 41-year-old Chris Sombunvong of La Center, are pending.

The drivers of the two separate cars involved in the incident were not injured and no charges were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.