Motorcyclist killed in crash in Pleasant Valley neighborhood

Scene of a deadly crash in Pleasant Valley on March 31, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was killed in a single vehicle crash Wednesday in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers were sent to SE Barbara Welch Road and SE 144th Avenue after receiving a report of a wreck around 1:00 p.m. They discovered a motorcycle off the roadway and in a nearby creek. Crews from Portland Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response arrived to provide lifesaving care, but the rider was declared dead at the scene.

PPB has closed SE Barbara Welch Road in both directions between SE Foster Road and SE 152nd Avenue during the investigation.

No other injuries were reported.