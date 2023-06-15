PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A motorcyclist died following a crash with a Hillsboro School District bus Wednesday afternoon, according to Hillsboro Police Department.

Just after 3:45 p.m. officers responded to the crash at the intersection of East Main Street and Northeast 55th Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 23-year-old Cordell Tate, was traveling west on Main St. when he collided with the school bus as it turned from 55th Avenue.

First responders attempted life-saving measures however Tate died at the scene, officials said.

The 72-year-old bus driver and the 11 students on the bus were not injured. Officials said the bus driver is cooperating with the investigation.

As the investigation is ongoing, police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.