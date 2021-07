A motorcyclist was killed in Northeast Portland, July 1 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Northeast Portland on Thursday afternoon.

Portland Police say a van and a motorcycle crashed at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue around 12:30 pm.

The van driver stayed on scene and is cooperating. The motorcyclist died after lifesaving efforts by paramedics.

Police are investigating. No identities have been released.