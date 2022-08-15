PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A motorcyclist was killed in a Southeast Portland crash Sunday afternoon, police said.

Portland Police officers responded to the crash scene on Southeast Foster Road, just east of Southeast 111th Avenue, at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

At the scene, they found the driver of a motorcycle unconscious on the road and learned the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where she later died. Her name will be released after her family is notified of her death.

Police said the driver of the car appeared to be sober and stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

This is the 40th Portland traffic fatality of 2022, police said.