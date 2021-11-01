Motorcyclist, passenger killed in crash near St. Paul

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist and his passenger died after a driver tried to re-enter a highway and collided with them, sending them into an oncoming lane and being hit again, the Oregon State Police said.

According to OSP, the crash occurred Saturday evening on Highway 219 between St. Paul and Newberg.

Police said 62-year-old Judee Fehsenfeld was headed south on the highway and stopped briefly near the intersection of Hwy 219 and Champoeg Road Northeast.

Fehsenfeld then tried to get back on to the highway, police said, and she hit two people on a BMW K16 motorcycle — H. Steven Sorensen, 78, and his passenger, Joanne De May, 77.

The collision sent the motorcycle out of control and into an oncoming lane where it was hit by another car, driven by Traci Holmes, 58.

Sorensen and De May were both killed in the crash, OSP said. Holmes and her two passengers — Marla Robertson, 67, and Beverly Lane, 84 — were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Fehsenfeld was not injured, police said.

St. Paul Fire and Medics, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation also responded to the crash. Hwy 219 was closed for about 4.5 hours, OSP said.