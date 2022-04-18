PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a pickup truck on Highway 224 in Milwaukie Friday evening, police said.

Milwaukie police said a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling on SE Edison Street when the driver turned onto westbound Highway 224 and collided with a Honda motorcycle speeding down the westbound lanes.

According to officials, the motorcyclist — Eric Canty — was taken by ambulance with serious life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, authorities said the pickup driver — Mitchel Beauchamp –was not hurt in the crash and stayed at the scene.

An investigation is underway. Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash and was not already interviewed to call Officer Odem at 503-786-7423.