PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A female motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday morning after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop and colliding with a vehicle at an intersection, authorities said.

The 27-year-old woman was taken to Salem Hospital via Life Flight, according to McMinnville police.

An officer attempted to pull the motorcyclist over in the area of SW Eckman St and SW Apperson St. around 10:30 a.m., but the woman sped away, authorities said.

“She then entered the T-intersection at Cypress St. at a very high rate of speed, without stopping for the stop sign, and she collided with a passenger car that was driving north on Cypress St,” McMinnville police said.

McMinnville police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop. (MPD)

The three passengers in the vehicle were uninjured and the crash scene blocked traffic for approximately four hours, police said.