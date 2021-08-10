Motorcyclist severely injured in crash on Columbia River Hwy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash along E. Historic Columbia River Highway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

The crash between the motorcycle and another vehicle happened around 9 p.m. That stretch of road between Neilson and Woodard roads was closed for the investigation.

The motorcyclist was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition. The driver and passenger in the vehicle were unhurt.

No other information is available at this time.