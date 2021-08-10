Motorcyclist severely injured in crash on Columbia River Hwy

Crashes

Motorcyclist, another vehicle collided

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash along E. Historic Columbia River Highway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

The crash between the motorcycle and another vehicle happened around 9 p.m. That stretch of road between Neilson and Woodard roads was closed for the investigation.

The motorcyclist was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition. The driver and passenger in the vehicle were unhurt.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss