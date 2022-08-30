PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died Monday morning after striking a tree in Portland’s Kenton neighborhood, authorities said.

According to Portland police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday near N Expo Road and the Expo Transit Center. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

The surrounding area will be closed while PPB’s Major Crash Team investigates.

No other information was immediately released.

Police ask anyone with information to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-233464.