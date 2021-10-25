Motorcyclist succumbs to severe injuries sustained in crash

by: Kelly Doyle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old Portlander succumbed to critical injuries he sustained in a motorcycle collision on Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the 75-year-old driver of a 2007 Cadillac was heading west on Southeast Holgate before turning onto Southeast 97th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. As she was turning, the driver struck a motorcyclist — severely injuring him in the process.

The motorcycle rider has been identified as Collin Page. Page was rushed to a hospital — but despite the lifesaving measures that were attempted, he died.

The Cadillac’s driver did stay at the scene.

According to officials, Page’s speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. No arrests have been made and no citations have been issued.

An investigation is ongoing.

