Motorcyclist suffers head injury in Hazel Dell crash

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash in Hazel Dell on Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., the rider had reportedly exited from Interstate 5 northbound and was attempting to head westbound on Northeast 78th Street when he entered the eastbound lanes. The motorcyclist then collided with a curb median before landing in the westbound lanes of the road.

Clark County deputies and medical personnel responded to the scene. The rider suffered a significant head wound and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Thankfully, their injury is non-life threatening.

Authorities say alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash. The rider’s name has not yet been released.

