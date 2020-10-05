Multi-car crash on Hwy 26 blocks lanes, causes delays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A major crash on Highway 26 at Brookwood has slowed traffic in the area as police and medical personnel respond Sunday evening.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue said the crash has blocked multiple lanes. Oregon State Police and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene. It is unclear how many cars were involved in the collision and if there were any injuries.

Crews with @WCSOOregon & @ORStatePolice on a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Hwy 26 at Brookwood. Lanes are completely blocked. Expect delays. Consider alternate routes. #pdxtraffic #alerts — Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (@HillsboroFire) October 4, 2020

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to take alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story.