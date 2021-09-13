I-5 lanes reopened after multi-car crash on Interstate Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash involving multiple cars closed the left and center southbound lanes of I-5 along the Interstate Bridge connecting the Portland area to Vancouver Monday morning, the Washington Department of Transportation said via Twitter.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m., and the lanes have since reopened, officials said.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution and move over for emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.