Multiple people were injured, according to Oregon State Police.

ALBANY, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash seven miles north of Albany on Thursday has shut down all lanes of Interstate 5 North near milepost 241, officials said.

The crash involved multiple cars and multiple people were injured, according to Oregon State Police. The crash took place near the Santiam Rest Area on I-5 North.

Police ask drivers to use an alternate route and to expect delays.

This is a developing story.