PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash involving multiple vehicles on Tualatin-Valley Highway near Cornelius Pass Road has shut down the eastbound lanes Thursday morning.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue tweeted just before 8:50 a.m. saying firefighters, police and paramedics were responding to the crash.

Details on possible injuries were not immediately released.

Officials did not say when the lanes will reopen but suggest drivers use another route.